PR, communications experts to provide assistance for local nonprofits at Saturday workshop

SAN ANTONIO – The local chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) will host a workshop this weekend to provide communications assistance to nonprofit organizations.

The Gift of Guidance workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 31, at Meals on Wheels San Antonio, located at 2718 Danbury St.

Experienced public relations and communications experts will provide one-on-one guidance to help nonprofits better reach their communities.

The workshop will feature guidance on developing communications plans, strengthening social and digital platform presence, and increasing visibility with donors, volunteers, and community members.

San Antonio-area 501(c)(3) nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations are eligible if they do not have full-time or contracted public relations support and have limited in-house communications capacity.

Eligible organizations may send up to two paid representatives for $20 per participant.

The registration deadline is at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30. Advance registration is required as space is limited.

“Strong communication isn’t a luxury—it’s essential to sustainability,” said PRSA San Antonio President Crystal Campos-Rosales. “Gift of Guidance is about making expert support accessible to the organizations doing the hardest work in our community.

