Places you can go to Cowboy Breakfast in South San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Cowgirl Brunch, live music and all-day traditions | Friday, Jan. 30

Cowboy Breakfast is more than a meal in South San Antonio. It is a full-day celebration rooted in music, culture, community and long-standing tradition. On Friday, Jan. 30, the South Side will come alive early with live bands, DJs, radio broadcasts, free food while it lasts, and nonstop energy that carries late into the night.

Whether you are gathering with friends for a Cowgirl Brunch or keeping it classic with menudo, chili, and Tejano music, here are some of the must-visit spots for Cowboy Breakfast 2026 in South San Antonio.

Cowgirl Brunch at Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse

Friday, Jan. 30 | 10 a.m. – close | 815 Pleasanton Road

Cowgirl Brunch is taking over the South Side with a brunch experience designed for women. Expect a lively atmosphere with music, shopping and all-day fun.

What to expect:

Live music and DJs throughout the day

Pony photo-op areas

More than 40 vendors to shop and stroll

Mechanical bull rides

Mimosa and coffee bar

Complimentary snacks and drink specials

Cowgirl hat giveaways

Best Cowgirl Boots Contest

This is a popular stop for groups looking to brunch, shop, and enjoy the Cowboy Breakfast tradition together.

9th annual R&J Saloon Cowboy Brunch at R&J Saloon

Friday, Jan. 30 | Doors open at 10 a.m. | Live music from 10 a.m. – 2 a.m. | 4910 S. Flores St., San Antonio, Texas 78214

A true South Side tradition, the R&J Saloon Cowboy Brunch features an all-day, all-night lineup of country music and community energy.

Live performances include:

Mario Flores

Jerry De Leon

Texas Double Shot

Justin Gallegos

Celestial Alcoser

Braydon Foster

Gabe Garcia

Vinny Tovar

Big Country

Nate De Leon

Jase Martin

Menudo and chili, sponsored by Don Pedro, will be available, along with cold drinks and nonstop music.

8th annual Cabañas Law Firm Cowboy Breakfast at The Aquaduck Beer Garden

Friday, Jan. 30 | Free Event | 9214 Espada Road, San Antonio, Texas 78214

This free Cowboy Breakfast is a great early stop to kick off the day with live music and radio broadcasts.

Event schedule:

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: KLMO Tejano 98.9 FM / 92.1 FM broadcasting live, courtesy of R&M Tax Center

10 a.m.: Los Desperadoz

12:30 p.m.: Mario Flores and The Soda Creek Band

3 p.m.: Mambito y Los Champs

DJ Frankie P throughout the day

B&N Sports Bar Cowboy Breakfast Bash at B&N Sports Bar

Doors open at 6 a.m. | 3705 Roosevelt Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78214

An all-day celebration featuring live music, dancing, food, cold drinks, vendors, and the strong sense of community the South Side is known for.

The Puro Pedo Talk Show will be broadcasting live during the event.

5th annual Vaquero Breakfast at Mustang Sally’s

Doors open at 7 a.m. | All day until 2 a.m. | 3428 Roosevelt Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78214

One of the largest Cowboy Breakfast events on the South Side, featuring:

20 hours of live music

1,000 free breakfast tacos while supplies last

Closing performance by David Farias

Cowboy Breakfast at Papi Gallo

Doors open at 6 a.m. | 2224 Commercial Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78221

Papi Gallo opens early for Cowboy Breakfast with music and free tacos while supplies last.

Music styles include:

Norteño

Cumbia Colombianas

Rock and Roll

A South Side Tradition worth waking up for

Cowboy Breakfast in South San Antonio is about more than food. It is about culture, music, memories, and community. Whether you visit a single location or make a full day of it, Friday, Jan. 30, offers plenty of ways to celebrate this South Side tradition.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

