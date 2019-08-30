'Dog poop fairy' doesn't exist, San Antonio park says

SAN ANTONIO - Friends of McAllister Park are reminding visitors that the park doesn't have a "dog poop fairy."

Two bags of poop were found tied to a tree in the park and a photo of the bags was posted Monday to Facebook with the friendly fairy reminder.

The city of San Antonio's Scoop Your Pet Poop campaign lists several reasons why residents need to dispose of their pet's poop properly.

1. It's the law. City ordinance Section 5-19 makes not picking up pet poop an offense punishable with a fine.

2. Pet poop that's left on the ground can contaminate waterways when it rains, which can spread harmful bacteria. E.coli and salmonella could contaminate the water, making it unsafe for fishing and swimming.

3. Pet poop is not a good lawn fertilizer due to the high amounts of bacteria it contains.

How a Rescue Dog Named Monte Became a Disney Star

In summary:

Pet poop goes in the trash, not the trees!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.