'Let's go! Let's go!' Videos show chaos at scene of El Paso mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas - Videos on Snapchat captured the chaos that ensued when a man opened fire at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday, reportedly killing at least 18 people.

Snapchat's map feature aggregated videos from a nearby mall that was evacuated due to the deadly shooting unfolding at a nearby Walmart.

In one of the videos, a woman is seen running through a department store, trying to find the nearest exit while shouting: "Let's go! Let's go!" at a relative. In the distance, someone is heard saying, "Hands up!"

Another video shows a group taking cover in a back room at Cielo Vista Mall when they're met by law enforcement officers who tell them to put their hands up.

Police have only identified the gunman as a man in his 20s, but CNN identified him as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, of Allen, Texas.

