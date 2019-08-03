Report: At least 18 dead in El Paso shooting; 1 arrested

EL PASO, Texas - Authorities in El Paso confirmed Saturday that several people have been shot and one person in custody following a mass shooting at a Walmart.

Police haven't confirmed the number of fatalities but ABC News reported at least 18 people were killed in the shooting. Several others were injured and hospitalized, including a few children.

While authorities initially received reports of multiple shooters, they said during an update Saturday afternoon that they believe there was only one gunman. Initial reports indicate the gunman used a semi-automatic rifle. El Paso police Sgt. Robert Gomez said the gunman is a man in his 20s.

Police said they received 911 calls around 10 a.m. local time about an active shooter at a Walmart at near a major shopping area at Gateway and Hawkins.

Gomez said the crime scene spanned a large area. According to the Washington Post, the Cielo Vista Mall and other nearby businesses were placed on lockdown due to the shooting.

Local TV station KTSM shared a photo of the person they said is the gunman, but authorities have not shared the man's identity.

A witness told CNN that a child warned shoppers of the mass shooter.

"A little kid ran in there and was telling us is the active shooter in Walmart, but we didn't pay no attention because, one, it was this little kid, and two, you're at the mall and at Walmart that we didn't pay it no mind, so I walked to Foot Locker and I could hear two gunshots," the witness said. "And a whole bunch of people started running around screaming."

Another witness told KTSM that he heard the gunfire and spoke with someone who saw the carnage.

"I talked to another guy that said he saw somebody shot in the head, and another lady shot in the head and her head was blown away," the witness said.

El Paso police asked people in the area to donate blood for survivors. "Blood needed urgently," the department tweeted.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter hours after authorities gave an official statement about the shooting, writing that he had spoken with Gov. Greg Abbott about the incident. The president said "many" had been killed.

"Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement," Trump said. "Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!"

Abbott said officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety were assisting federal and local law enforcement in their response to the shooting.

“While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families," Abbott said in a statment.

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke tweeted about the shooting Saturday, writing that the shooting was heartbreaking and that people should heed the directions of first responders.

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, a former San Antonio mayor, called for gun reform in the wake of the mass shooting.

"My heart is with the people of El Paso today as they cope with a devastating mass shooting—the scope of which we are still learning," Castro wrote on Twitter. "This attack is a tragic reminder of our government’s failure to do its most basic duty: to protect American lives. We need gun reform now."

