Politicians react to mass shooting at El Paso Walmart

As first responders tend to the wounded in El Paso following a mass shooting where at least 18 people were killed, politicians and celebrities reacted to the news Saturday afternoon.

Police said they received 911 calls around 10 a.m. local time about an active shooter at a Walmart at near a major shopping area at Gateway and Hawkins.

Several local and national politicians quickly shared their condolonces, and some even called for action.

"I am devastated by what has happened in El Paso today. Our strength is with the families who are grieving," former congressman Beto O'Rourke tweeted, who represented El Paso. "Our thanks to EPPD. Our commitment is with those who will change this country so that this doesn’t happen again. This beautiful amazing courageous community will overcome."

"My heart is heavy for the victims of today’s shooting, their loved ones and the El Paso community," Rep. Will Hurd tweeted. "Grateful for the efforts of our first responders. As we wait to learn more, please stay safe, avoid the Cielo Vista area and follow @EPPOLICE for updates."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement about the "heinous and senseless act of violence" the shoppers endured.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families."

U.S. President Donald Trump also pledged his support to El Paso in a tweet on Saturday.

While many politicians tweeted their thoughts and prayers, some were resolute in calling for legislative action.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who said the shooting was "devastating," called for an end to gun violence.

"The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already," Warren tweeted. "We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic."

Julián Castro also called for gun reform in a tweet posted Saturday.

"My heart is with the people of El Paso today as they cope with a devastating mass shooting—the scope of which we are still learning," Castro said. "This attack is a tragic reminder of our government’s failure to do its most basic duty: to protect American lives. We need gun reform now."

El Paso police said the crime scene will remain active through Saturday. Police have not given an exact number of casualties as a result of the shooting.

