1 in custody after man is shot at gas station on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have a man in custody following a shooting at a gas station on the city's Northeast Side.

The shooting was reported just after midnight at the gas station located off of Interstate 35 near Rittiman Road.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a man shot in the leg. The injured man was able to describe his shooter before being taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

RELATED: SAPD investigators to decide whether motel shooting was self-defense

RELATED: Neighborhood on alert after mysterious overnight shooting

Police said they have a suspect in custody that matches the description, but did not say what, if any charges he may face.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.