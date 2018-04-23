SAPD investigators to decide whether motel shooting was self-defense

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Department homicide investigators will decide whether a shooting at a Northeast Side motel was in self-defense, as the shooter claims.

Officers who answered the 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Monday found evidence of a shooting at a Motel 6 near Interstate 35 and Thousand Oaks Drive.

Police said a 33-year-old woman told them she shot her ex-boyfriend when he tried to attack and sexually assault her following a disturbance earlier in the evening.

The woman said she thought he had left the property, but she quickly realized she was wrong when she opened her door, police said.

"He returned," said Sgt. Michael Wilson. "As she was trying to enter back into her room, he forced her in, produced a knife."

Wilson said it's unclear where the gun came from, but the woman used it to shoot the man twice.

Police said the man ran from the room and got into an SUV with a friend.

"We're not sure how she knew that he was here, but as he was running out, she picked him up and they drove away," Wilson said.

Within a few minutes, police received another call about a shooting a few highway exits away at I-35 and O'Connor Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with two gunshot wounds to his upper body in the back seat of an SUV.

Wilson said they confirmed he was the same man who was shot at the Motel 6. He was taken to a hospital with apparent life-threatening wounds, police said.

Investigators spent hours collecting evidence from the second-floor hotel room where the shooting happened.

Wilson said it's too early to tell if the shooting qualifies as self-defense.

