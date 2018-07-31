1 shot in Sam's Club parking lot in road rage shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person was taken to an area hospital Monday night after being shot in a road rage incident in the parking lot of a Sam's Club.

Police were called to the Sam's Club at I-35 and Judson Road for a reported shooting and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police say the two people got into some sort of altercation in traffic when one of the drivers followed the other into the parking lot of Sam's Club. One of the drivers pulled a gun and shot the other driver in the hand.

Police have one person in custody.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.