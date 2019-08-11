100 8-liners confiscated in Southwest Side raid, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A hundred eight-liners were confiscated and more than two dozen suspected gamblers were issued citations Saturday night after police raided a building on the Southwest Side, authorities said.

According to police, the bust happened at a building in the 7300 block of Somerset Road around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found between 25 and 30 people on the electronic slot machines, a sergeant at the scene said.

Police said the business, which is located between Pitluck Avenue and Somerset Road, was paying out cash to slot machine winners.

All of the suspected gamblers face citations, and the owner of the facility faces charges of keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling paraphernalia and gambling promotion.

Authorities said the bust was large, as they normally seize between 20 and 30 machines during a single bust. A sergeant at the scene said Saturday is the second such raid in two days, with police having raided a mobile home on Zarzamora Street on Friday. In that raid, a sergeant said 75 machines were discovered.

