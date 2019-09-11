11-foot, 7-inch tiger shark caught off beach in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - An 11 foot, 7 inch male tiger shark was caught off the beach in Corpus Christi on Aug. 31.

Angler Bryan Robles caught the shark, tagged it and released him back into the water.

"Catch and release is key to keep the conservation going," Robles said.

Texas Shark Rodeo named it the catch of the week, with a total of 541 sharks caught so far in 2019, according to the website.

"We partner up with research scientists to collect DNA samples," Robles told KSAT. "That's our main focus."

Texas Shark Rodeo is a catch -- photo -- release, team-oriented, shark fishing tournament with an emphasis on tagging and collecting data for the conservation of sharks, the website says.

