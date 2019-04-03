13-year-old trades Xbox, does yard work to buy single mom car

FERNLEY, Nev. - William Preston is getting a lot of praise online this week after buying his mother a car.

The 13-year-old is the oldest of three kids and lives with his single mother, Krystal Preston, and their three dogs in Fernley.

After starting life over from scratch, the family was left without a car, according to CNN.

That's when William got the idea to surprise his mom with a car after seeing videos of other people surprising their moms with vehicles on YouTube.

William found a woman on Facebook who was selling a white Chevy Metro and contacted her about purchasing the car.

"It was really cheap so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes," William said.

Krystal was blown away. "He kept coming in and asking me odd questions about vehicles and different parts, and I was like OK, why, what?"

When William surprised his mom with the Chevy -- "I lost it, I bawled so bad, I was just like there's no way... What 13-year-old do you know buys their mom a car, I don't know any, never heard of any," Krystal said.

Watch the video below:

