NEISD faces possible TEA takeover for noncompliance with new cellphone restrictions

SAN ANTONIO – The second-largest school district in San Antonio is facing the possibility of a Texas Education Agency (TEA) sanctions or a takeover for noncompliance with a new state law banning cell phones in schools.

In a Tuesday letter obtained by KSAT, TEA warned the North East Independent School District (NEISD) interim superintendent and school board president that NEISD’s failure to meet agency-directed requirements for the state’s cellphone policy “could face consequences.”

The dispute centers on House Bill 1481, passed in June during the 2025 legislative session, which restricts cellphone use during instructional time.

>> Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill banning cellphones in Texas classrooms

NEISD’s current policy bans phones in classrooms but allows them during passing periods and lunch. During a school board meeting in late January, members sharply criticized the agency’s stance.

“I for one don’t bow to bullies, no matter what. I’m absolutely not on board with bowing to TEA,” one board member said.

>> North East ISD pushes back on TEA over cellphone restrictions

In November, the TEA told the district its policy violates the law, arguing that phones must be prohibited from bell-to-bell, not just during class. Last month, however, the NEISD board voted unanimously to keep its existing policy.

According to a letter obtained by KSAT 12, the TEA plans to issue a report detailing its legal findings.

“We are waiting for the preliminary report from TEA related to their special investigation,” NEISD School Board President David Beyer told KSAT on Wednesday. “Once received we will review the agency’s report and discuss next steps as a board, including any applicable response.”

TEA could also appoint a conservator to oversee district operations or a board of managers to govern, according to the letter.

NEISD will have 30 days to respond after the report is released.

Read more coverage: