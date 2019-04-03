Let them eat cake! How to get a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes

If there's anything better than bundt cake, it's free bundt cake.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating the opening of its 300th bakery by giving away up to 300 bundtlets at its bakeries in 300 seconds.

You won't need a coupon or even a special code. You just need to be at the store on Tuesday, April 9 at 3 p.m. Each bakery will give away confetti bundtlets for 300 seconds or five minutes, while supplies last. There is a limit of one bundtlet per person.

“Our Confetti Bundtlet giveaway is our way of bringing joy and thanking our guests for including us in their celebrations and helping us reach this incredible milestone," said Nothing Bundt Cakes co-founder and board Chair Dena Tripp.

The franchise started more than 20 years ago in Las Vegas. The 300th Nothing Bundt Cakes store will open in Jacksonville, Florida, next month.

Here is a list of participating bakeries in the San Antonio area:

5164 Broadway St., Alamo Heights, TX 78209

11620 Bandera Road, Suite 102, San Antonio, TX 78250

700 E. Sonterra Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258

8335 Agora Parkway, No. 106, Selma, TX 78154

