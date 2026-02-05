SA may top 80° on Friday, warm weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

NEAR-PERFECT: Stellar weather on Thursday, sunny skies

HOT FRIDAY: Temperatures to hit 80

RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY: Window for showers on Tuesday

FORECAST

TODAY

Yesterday was nice, today may be nicer. It’ll be a chilly start, with morning lows in the upper-30s. But, a rapid warm-up will get us into the upper-60s by the afternoon.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HOT FRIDAY, WARM WEEKEND

Temperatures are expected to soar on Friday, with some places reaching 80+. It’ll be warm this weekend, too.

High temperatures on Friday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY

An upper-level low will traverse South Texas on Tuesday. This should give lift to a few showers. While the activity won’t be widespread, expect added cloud cover and isolated rainfall.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

