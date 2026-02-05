SA may top 80° on Friday, warm weekend Small window for rain on Tuesday Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS NEAR-PERFECT: Stellar weather on Thursday, sunny skies HOT FRIDAY: Temperatures to hit 80 RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY: Window for showers on Tuesday FORECAST TODAY
Yesterday was nice, today may be nicer. It’ll be a chilly start, with morning lows in the upper-30s. But, a rapid warm-up will get us into the upper-60s by the afternoon.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) HOT FRIDAY, WARM WEEKEND
Temperatures are expected to soar on Friday, with some places reaching 80+. It’ll be warm this weekend, too.
High temperatures on Friday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY
An upper-level low will traverse South Texas on Tuesday. This should give lift to a few showers. While the activity won’t be widespread, expect added cloud cover and isolated rainfall.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
