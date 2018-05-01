19-year-old man charged in murder of nephew

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of his nephew, police said.

Henry Ruiz was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on the city's South Side, San Antonio police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Ramos said.

Ruiz denied that he killed his 20-year-old nephew.

"Why would I shoot my nephew? Crazy," Ruiz said to reporters.

Ruiz had been considered a suspect since the Dec. 21 home invasion at a garage apartment at 123 Gorman Street.

The suspect told police then that he had witnessed the shooting, saying he had seen two men barge into the apartment and open fire.

Ruiz was arrested on a drug-related charge then, Ramos said.

