2 dead, 2 injured in T-bone crash caused by slick streets, SAPD says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Two people were killed and two were injured in a T-bone crash in Northeast Bexar County Tuesday afternoon, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Police were called to the 6000 block of Green Mountain Road just after 11 a.m. after the driver of a black SUV traveling South on Green Mountain Road lost control of their car and slid into oncoming traffic. Police said that the SUV was T-boned by a pickup.

Officers said that the streets were slick due to rain.

