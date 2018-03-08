2 men wounded, 2 in custody after SW Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two men were taken to an area hospital and two people are in police custody following a shooting on the city's Southwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of Gwenda Lea Street, located not far from Old Pearsall Road.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they found one man shot in the abdomen and another with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police said they tracked a vehicle down that matched the description of a car involved in the shooting and attempted to pull the vehicle over. That's when, police said, two men fled the car into Pearsall Park before officers eventually caught up with them.

The two men shot were taken to University Hospital for their injuries and the two suspects found have been taken into police custody. All their names and ages have yet to be released.

SAPD however did not give a reason for the shooting.

