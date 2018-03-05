Argument between 2 teens over girl ends with one shot in leg, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An argument over a girl between two teenagers ended with one shooting the other in the leg late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue, located not far from South W.W. White Road on the city's East Side.

According to police, at some point during the argument the 17-year-old suspect took out handgun and shot the 16-year-old in the leg.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injury. He is expected to recover.

At this time there is no word on any arrests.

