Police searching for 3 suspects after vehicle crash, shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A search is on for three suspects following a vehicle crash and shooting on the city's West Side overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident began just after 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Saunders Avenue, which is located not far from South Zarzamora Street.

According to police, a white vehicle crashed into a parked car just before the vehicle ended up on a homeowner's front porch.

RELATED: San Antonio police make second arrest in deadly NW Side hotel shooting

RELATED: 19-year-old wounded in shooting on SW Side, police say

A nearby neighbor got involved in the incident and tried keep the people inside the vehicle from fleeing but one of the passengers shot the man in the leg.

Police said they are now searching for all three suspects from inside the car. No description has been released.

The victim of the shooting was taken to a local hospital for his injury. His name and age are not currently known.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.