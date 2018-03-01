19-year-old wounded in shooting on SW Side, 2 in custody, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man is in the hospital and two people are in custody following a shooting on the city's far Southwest Side, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of Five Palms Drive, located not far from Old Pearsall Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the victim was approached by two men and was shot once in the leg. The suspects then fled the scene on foot before one was eventually caught in the 4600 block of Southwest Military, police said.

Officers said they then searched a wooded area on Southwest Military and found the second suspect hiding under a bridge near a creek. He has also been taken into custody.

The shooting victim was taken to University Hospital for his injury. The wound does not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said they currently do not know the original reason why the man was shot.

