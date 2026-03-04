Skip to main content
Local News

AMBER Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl last seen on West Side

Briana Guerra was reportedly last seen Monday morning

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old on Tuesday night.

Authorities said Briana Guerra is believed to be in immediate danger.

Guerra was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. Monday near the 1100 block of West Commerce Street, DPS said.

In a news release, the agency said Guerra was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts and blue Crocs with a marigold flower and a roman numeral tattoo on her left arm.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Guerra is the sister of Matthew Guerra, who was killed along with his girlfriend, Savanah Soto, and unborn child in December 2023.

According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office July 2024 social media post, Guerra was also reported missing before she was found safely.

Anyone with information about Guerra’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or call 911.

