Converse police make arrest in shooting of teen near community playground

CONVERSE - Converse police have made an arrest in the shooting of a 17-year-old that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His identity has not yet been revealed.

Police said the victim is still alive and on life support.

According to Converse Police Department Capt. Robert Avella, the victim and a friend were asked to go to the pool in the 10100 block of Macarthur Way to meet up with the suspect.

Avella said the shooter attempted to steal a package from the victim and that when the victim attempted to take the package back, the suspect shot him in the head.

Police said the victim, the friend and the gunman were in a car when the shooting happened. It's unclear to whom the car belongs, but Converse Police Chief Fidel Villegas said the shooter was in the back seat and the victim and his friend were in the front seats.

"At some point, there was some kind of an altercation between the victim and the suspect over a package, possibly a backpack, and the suspect produced a handgun, small caliber, and fired one shot and struck the victim in the head," Villegas said.

Avella said marijuana was found in the car, but he wasn't sure if that's what was being exchanged at the time of the shooting. Villegas said the gunman took off with the package.

Police said the gunman fled on foot after the shooting. The suspect remained at large until police took him into custody Tuesday afternoon, police said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

