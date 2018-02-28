Man shot in confrontation with deputies in West Bexar County home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after he was shot during a confrontation with Bexar County deputies late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sun Candle Drive, located not far from Potranco Road outside Loop 1604.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the two deputies were responding to reports of a suicidal man. That's when, Salazar said, the deputies went into the house and found the man in a closet with a weapon.

Salazar said the 37-year-old man lifted the shotgun at the deputies who then returned fire, wounding him multiple times. The injured man was taken to University Hospital by EMS were he is listed in stable condition.

A woman and at least three children were also in the home at the time confrontation, Salazar said. They were not hurt in the incident.

The two deputies, a six-month veteran and a three and half year veteran, will be placed on temporary administrative leave pending an investigation.

