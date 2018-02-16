Deputies detain driver after fatal pedestrian crash, later release her

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who was taken into custody by Bexar County sheriff’s deputies after a fatal pedestrian crash Friday morning has since been released.

A public information officer for BCSO said investigators are still working to complete their investigation, and they are not filing charges at this time.

PREVIOUSLY: Man hit, killed on road near JBSA-Lackland

Initially they believed the unidentified woman might have been involved in that crash, which happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on W. Military near Luke Drive.

"Deputies received multiple calls for a body lying in this roadway,” said Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez with BCSO. "The male had severe head injuries and trauma. It's still being investigated if he was hit by several vehicles or if it was just the one."

Deputies shut down a long stretch of W. Military where they found evidence. The roadway between Luke Drive and Highway 90 remained closed for several hours.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release the name of the man who was killed.

