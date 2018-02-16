Man hit, killed on road near JBSA-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's investigators are questioning a woman who they believe may have been involved in a deadly crash Friday morning near the gates to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez, a public information officer, said the sheriff's office began receiving calls after 2 a.m. regarding a body on the roadway at W. Military Drive near Luke Boulevard.

When deputies arrived they determined it was a man who had been hit by at least one car.

"The male had severe head injuries and trauma," Gonzalez said. "It's still being investigated whether he he was hit by several vehicles or just one."

At some point, a female driver showed up at the scene and was taken into custody.

Gonzalez said she faces a possible charge of failure to stop and render aid.

Southbound W. Military Drive was shut down between Highway 90 and Luke Drive for several hours during the on-site investigation.

