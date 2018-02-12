1 hospitalized in crash between sedan, stalled utility truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person was taken to an area hospital after a sedan crashed into the back of a utility truck stalled on the side of the road, San Antonio police said Monday.

The accident was reported around 4:30 a.m. on the Interstate 35 access road near Loop 410.

According to police, the utility truck was stalled on the side of the road with its cones and flashers on when a black KIA crashed into the back of it. The driver of the vehicle said they didn't see it before the accident.

A passenger in the sedan was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with a head injury.

Police said they are now working to determine if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Traffic for a spell early Monday morning was backed up on the access road as officials worked at the scene. The accident has since been cleared.

