91-year-old airlifted to hospital after crash pins him under his vehicle on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A 91-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital Saturday after being injured in a car crash on the South Side at Loop 410 and Commercial Avenue.

With the elderly driver partially trapped under his own truck, witnesses and other drivers helped lift the vehicle to free the victim.

Police said the man was driving in the eastbound lane of Loop 410. They think he crashed after he drifted and overcorrected.

The man’s truck crashed over the median into oncoming traffic, rolling and then sliding about 75 yards before finally stopping on its side.

After the other drivers helped get the man out, he was airlifted to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

