Driver in rollover crash arrested on outstanding warrants, passenger critically injured

SAN ANTONIO - Police are still investigating whether alcohol played a role in a rollover crash that sent a passenger in the vehicle to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday morning.

The driver told police he lost control of the car as he came down Loop 410 East near Somerset Road after he was cut off by another car. Authorities arrested the driver of the car on outstanding warrants.

The driver said he slid onto the access road and rolled partially before hitting a Western Gas structure. Western Gas shut down that structure, leaving some in the area without gas.

Police said the passenger is fighting for their life. The driver was cleared, but was taken into custody on warrants. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

