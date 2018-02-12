Car crashes into 18-wheeler, gets pinned beneath trailer

SAN ANTONIO - Emergency crews are working at the scene of an accident after a car became pinned beneath the trailer of an 18-wheeler early Monday morning.

The accident occurred just after 6 a.m. on Nacogdoches Road at Rockhill Drive just north of Alamo Heights within the city limits.

According to preliminary information, the H-E-B 18-wheeler was backing up into the store parking lot with its lights flashing when the car drove into it and got lodged under it. An ambulance vehicle was seen leaving shortly following the accident.

A witness said the H-E-B driver tried to warn the vehicle by honking his horn and saw the car driver coming at him.

An officer at the scene called the crash a "serious accident" but did not provide more information. The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, is expected to be OK. He was alert and talking when he was taken to a hospital.

Nacogdoches Road is presently closed in the area as emergency crews work. Authorities are expected to provide an update later in the morning.

