Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor Martin Luther King Jr. held on East Side

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held Sunday afternoon on the East Side.

The ceremony was held at Martin Luther King Plaza at North New Braunfels and East Houston Street.

Recommended Videos

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)

Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (KSAT 2026)