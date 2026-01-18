Annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor Martin Luther King Jr. held on East Side
The annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held Sunday afternoon on the East Side.
The ceremony was held at Martin Luther King Plaza at North New Braunfels and East Houston Street.
About the Author
Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.