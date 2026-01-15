Here’s what is open, closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026 in San Antonio

File images of the Martin Luther King Jr. March in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 19, and while thousands are expected to gather for San Antonio’s MLK March, there will be some city closures to know about.

Police officers and firefighters will be on duty, but certain city-operated facilities, such as City Hall, libraries and community centers, will be closed.

Here’s what will be open and closed for MLK Day in San Antonio:

Police & Fire

Police will be on duty

Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel will be on duty

General Services

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)

City parks and trails will be open

Waste Collection & Drop Off

There will be no collections and all facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 19. Regular Monday garbage, recycling, and organics collections move to Tuesday. Regular Tuesday collections move to Wednesday. Regular Wednesday collections move to Thursday. Regular Thursday collections move to Friday. Regular Friday collections move to Saturday.

Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Pkwy., all Bulky Waste drop-off centers, and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby, and Culebra) will resume regular business schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Facilities & Administrative Offices

Open

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center

La Villita and Market Square shops

Closed

Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

Fitness in the Park classes will not be held, and will resume Tuesday, Jan. 20

Head Start administrative offices and school district site

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex

All Metro Health clinics and offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

The Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center

SAPD Administration and Records Section

SAFD Administrative Offices

All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers

Senior Nutrition Sites

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers

Child Care Services administrative offices

Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services

City of San Antonio Street Outreach

City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team

Our City Cares

Carver Community Cultural Center

Alamodome Offices and Box Office

La Villita and Market Square administrative offices

Solid Waste Management administrative offices

Development Services Department

Economic Development Department

Office of Historic Preservation

Office of Innovation

Planning Department

Neighborhood and Housing Services

Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate Office

Spanish Governor’s Palace

World Heritage Center

