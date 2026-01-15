Here’s what is open, closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 19, and while thousands are expected to gather for San Antonio’s MLK March, there will be some city closures to know about.
Police officers and firefighters will be on duty, but certain city-operated facilities, such as City Hall, libraries and community centers, will be closed.
Here’s what will be open and closed for MLK Day in San Antonio:
Police & Fire
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel will be on duty
General Services
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)
- City parks and trails will be open
Waste Collection & Drop Off
- There will be no collections and all facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 19.
- Regular Monday garbage, recycling, and organics collections move to Tuesday.
- Regular Tuesday collections move to Wednesday.
- Regular Wednesday collections move to Thursday.
- Regular Thursday collections move to Friday.
- Regular Friday collections move to Saturday.
- Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Pkwy., all Bulky Waste drop-off centers, and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby, and Culebra) will resume regular business schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 20.
Facilities & Administrative Offices
Open
- Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- La Villita and Market Square shops
Closed
- Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- Fitness in the Park classes will not be held, and will resume Tuesday, Jan. 20
- Head Start administrative offices and school district site
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex
- All Metro Health clinics and offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- The Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- SAPD Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services
- City of San Antonio Street Outreach
- City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
- Our City Cares
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices
- Development Services Department
- Economic Development Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Office of Innovation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate Office
- Spanish Governor’s Palace
- World Heritage Center
