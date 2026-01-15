VIA to offer fare-free Park & Ride for MLK March Pickup service offered at Alamodome and St Philip’s College VIA (Adobe Stock) SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering fare-free Park-&-Ride service to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration.
At certain locations, San Antonians can be picked up and dropped off for free at the Jan. 19 march, according to a press release.
The pickup service will be offered at two locations:
Alamodome - 100 Montana Street at Lot C St. Philip’s College - 1801 Martin Luther King Drive at Lot 22 on Montana and Mittman Streets
VIA said drop-off for the march will be at Martin Luther King Drive, west of Upland Drive.
Return service will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. at Pittiman-Sullivan Park, VIA said. Passengers will be returned to their original locations.
For more information, visit
VIA's website.
