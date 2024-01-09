What to know about the 2024 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Thousands of walkers take part in a march honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in San Antonio, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday, tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of people will make their way to the 37th Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration on the East Side.

The San Antonio MLK March is considered to be one of the largest — if not the largest — in the nation. It returned to an in-person event in 2023, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the celebration to go virtual.

The theme for this year is “Yesterday’s Dream, Today’s Vision, Tomorrow’s Reality!”

KSAT will be covering the march on GMSA @ 9 and News at Noon on Monday.

When and where is the MLK March?

The 37th Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15.

The route starts at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, 3501 Martin Luther King Drive. Marchers will head west on Martin Luther King Drive to Pittman-Sullivan Park, located at 1101 Iowa Street.

People can start lining up for the march at 9 a.m.

No motorcycles, cars or other motor vehicles will be allowed in the march.

How to get to the MLK March

There will be free VIA bus service to the march from 8 to 10 a.m. on Monday from two locations:

Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St. (Lot 1)

St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. (Lot 22). Lot 22 is at Montana and Mittman streets.

Passengers will be dropped off on MLK Drive, west of Upland Drive.

Buses will return passengers to the original pick-up locations from noon to 3 p.m. Participants may access return service at Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa St.

Celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park

The celebration will continue after the march at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

The festivities will include:

A main stage with multicultural performances.

A health and wellness area.

A youth area.

Food and merchandise vendors.

Information booths.

For more information about events during DreamWeek, click here.