Arctic air takes aim on Texas, with a hard freeze in San Antonio, Hill Country next week

Cold, Arctic air will move into Texas next week. Temps will dip into the teens and 20s around San Antonio, the Hill Country. Prep for a brief, hard freeze

The cold fronts so far this winter have been fairly tame, with only one recorded freeze in San Antonio -- and we only got down to 31 degrees.

That’s all about to change.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cold and windy MLK JR. Day with a hard freeze expected Tuesday morning, 1/16/2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A strong, arctic cold front will arrive early before sunrise on Monday (1/15)

Temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing on Monday, while wind chill values from gusty winds will almost certainly be in the 20s or lower

We’re watching for the small potential of wintry precipitation, however at the time of this writing odds are low. We will continue to update you about any potential ice.

Those attending San Antonio’s MLK March will want to plan for cold temperatures and even colder wind chill values

The main issue will be temperatures, especially as they plunge into the low 20s in San Antonio on Tuesday morning (1/16)

You’ll want to take precautions this weekend, including considering the 4 Ps: pipes, plants, pets and people

We do not anticipate this being a prolonged freeze, with temperatures rising above freezing by Tuesday afternoon

You’ll want to check back with us often as we get closer to Martin Luther King Day. Expect updates.

