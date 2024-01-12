These warming centers will be open in San Antonio, Bexar County during frigid weather

SAN ANTONIO – The coldest air of the winter season is set to arrive in San Antonio and the surrounding area this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to drop to or below freezing Monday through Tuesday.

Following is a list of warming and resiliency centers where residents can stay warm.

Daytime Warming Centers

The City of San Antonio will open 14 facilities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday. These facilities include libraries and parks facilities. All the city facilities will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday. The latest information on these locations is available at saoemprepare.com.

These locations are used as places for residents to stay warm. Anyone coming to these locations should bring clothes, supplies and medicine. The centers are accessible and inclusive.

Central Library (600 Soledad St, San Antonio, TX 78205)

Schaefer Library (6322 US Hwy 87E, San Antonio, TX 78222)

Mission Library (3134 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX 78214)

Cortez Library (2803 Hunter Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224)

Bazan Library (2200 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207)

Guerra Library (7978 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227)

Maverick Library (8700 Mystic Park, San Antonio, TX 78254)

Igo Library (13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78249)

Encino Library (2515 E Evans Road, San Antonio, TX 78259)

Thousand Oaks Library (4618 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78233)

Tobin Community Center (1900 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207)

Harlandale Community Center (7227 Briar Pl, San Antonio, TX 78221)

Cuellar Community Center (5626 San Fernando St., San Antonio, TX 78237)

Hamilton Community Center (10700 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217)

VIA passengers may travel fare-free to or from these locations. Passengers using VIA bus service or VIA Link should alert the bus operator when boarding. VIAtrans passengers should alert the reservation agent when booking a VIAtrans trip.

Overnight Resiliency Centers

The city of San Antonio will operate six resilience hubs from 9 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. These locations are safe, accessible, and equitable facilities where residents can obtain information and resources in times of need. These locations will have access to basic needs/supplies, shelter from the severe cold, access to power and device charging and free wi-fi. Anyone coming to these locations should bring clothes, supplies and medicine.

Normoyle Senior Center (700 Culberson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225)

Northeast Senior Center (4135 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217)

Southside Lions Senior Center (3303 Pecan Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78210)

Garza Community Center (1450 Mira Vista, San Antonio, TX 78228)

Copernicus Community Center (5003 Lord Rd, San Antonio, TX 78220)

Miller’s Pond Community Center (6175 Old Pearsall Rd, San Antonio, TX 78242)

Kennels will be available in a separate area of these locations for pets.

County Overnight Warming Centers

Bexar County will operate five overnight warming centers from 9 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.