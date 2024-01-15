22º
Icy bridges and overpasses resulting in crashes around San Antonio

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect until noon Monday

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 10am for San Antonio and surrounding areas. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While the freezing drizzle is light, it’s been enough to create an icy glaze on elevated roadways. Crashes have been reported, especially on the city’s north side and in northern Bexar County.

A crash was reported early Monday near Interstate 10 and Ralph Fair Road. In addition, reports of ice accumulating in Bulverde and Spring Branch on US 281, between FM 1864 and FM 46, have resulted in vehicles having difficulty climbing hills and negotiating ramps.

The Texas Department of Transportation continues to treat roads, however, it’s advised to avoid bridges and overpasses if at all possible.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until noon Monday.

Meantime, wind chill values have dipped into the single digits in San Antonio. Expect any precipitation to ease up later this morning, with improvements on the roads by the afternoon.

