What’s open, closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 15, and while thousands are expected to gather for San Antonio’s MLK March, there will be some city closures to know about.
Police officers and firefighters will be on duty, but certain city-operated facilities like City Hall, libraries and community centers will be closed.
Here’s what will be open and closed for MLK Day in San Antonio:
Public Safety
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
General Services
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions by pressing option 1.
- Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910) and Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will not be operational
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to City-operated garages and lots)
Waste Collection & Drop Off
- Collections for garbage, recycling, and organics for Jan. 15 will move collection dates to the following day. Monday collections will be completed Tuesday, Tuesday collections will be completed Wednesday, Wednesday collections will be completed Thursday, Thursday collections will be completed Friday, and Friday collections will be completed Saturday.
- Bitters (Wurzbach Parkway) and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling drop-off centers (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics) will be closed.
- Bulky Waste drop-off centers and Household Hazardous Waste sites (Wurzbach Parkway, Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed.
Facilities & Administrative Offices
- Open
- City parks and trails
- Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- Closed
- San Antonio Public Library locations, including Central Library
- Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Limited Fitness in the Park classes, please check the monthly schedule or online listings at SAParksAndRec.com.
- All Metro Health clinics and administrative offices
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices including Customer Service
- Development Services Department
- Economic Development Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records
- Spanish Governor’s Palace
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
