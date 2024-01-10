What’s open, closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024 in San Antonio

File images of the Martin Luther King Jr. March in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 15, and while thousands are expected to gather for San Antonio’s MLK March, there will be some city closures to know about.

Police officers and firefighters will be on duty, but certain city-operated facilities like City Hall, libraries and community centers will be closed.

>> What to know about the 2024 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio

Here’s what will be open and closed for MLK Day in San Antonio:

Public Safety

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

General Services

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions by pressing option 1.

Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910) and Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will not be operational

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to City-operated garages and lots)

Waste Collection & Drop Off

Collections for garbage, recycling, and organics for Jan. 15 will move collection dates to the following day. Monday collections will be completed Tuesday, Tuesday collections will be completed Wednesday, Wednesday collections will be completed Thursday, Thursday collections will be completed Friday, and Friday collections will be completed Saturday.

Bitters (Wurzbach Parkway) and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling drop-off centers (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics) will be closed.

Bulky Waste drop-off centers and Household Hazardous Waste sites (Wurzbach Parkway, Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed.

Facilities & Administrative Offices