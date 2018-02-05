Chase involving two 14-year-olds, deputies ends in crash on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO - A pair of 14-year-olds led Bexar County sheriff's deputies on a brief chase Monday morning until the teens crashed their vehicle on the city's West Side, sheriff's officials said.

The teens, from Rosenberg, who were reported missing, were in a relative's pickup truck that they took without permission when a deputy noticed the vehicle from a Houston-area law enforcement agency and tried to stop it, officials said.

The teens led deputies on a 10-minute chase until they crashed the pickup at Highway 90 and Probandt, officials said.

The boyfriend and girlfriend were running away to Honduras, where they have relatives, officials said.

