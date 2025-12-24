San Antonio College students gain real-world journalism experience through unique mentorship program

SAC journalism students participate in inaugural partnership program to develop their skills as journalists.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio College students took on a challenging project: creating their own news stories from start to finish.

The journalism program placed them in a real-world situation, requiring them to pitch story ideas, find interviewees, film, write and edit everything themselves.

The hands-on experience came through a partnership between Dr. Pedro Cabrera, MJE program coordinator of journalism at San Antonio College, and Armando Camina, CEO of the nonprofit Hope Faith and Dreams Foundation.

Together, they provided students with real broadcast-journalism experience, teaching leadership, community engagement and media success skills.

The mentorship program, in which KSAT is a partner, reflects the shared goal of San Antonio College and the Hope Faith and Dreams Foundation to promote cooperation, teaching and mentorship for aspiring journalists.

The program selects eight dedicated students to work in two teams. Over three intensive workshops, students produce a two-minute news story from start to finish, balancing the demanding project alongside their regular schoolwork.