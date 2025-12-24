Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Alleged serial killer’s remains to be removed from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
LIST: What’s open, closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in San Antonio
Former Hispanic chamber president indicted, accused of defrauding her 103-year-old mother
New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026
H-E-B announces grand opening date for new northwest Bexar County store
Appeals court overturns man’s 20-year murder sentence for shooting during dog petting argument
“Construction can’t continue”: South Texas builders say ICE arrests have upended industry
FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online
Six dead and a family left reeling after Mexican Navy medical flight crashes in Texas

Local News

San Antonio College students gain real-world journalism experience through unique mentorship program

The program requires students to pitch story ideas, find interviewees, film, write and edit everything themselves

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

SAC journalism students participate in inaugural partnership program to develop their skills as journalists. (2025)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio College students took on a challenging project: creating their own news stories from start to finish.

The journalism program placed them in a real-world situation, requiring them to pitch story ideas, find interviewees, film, write and edit everything themselves.

Recommended Videos

The hands-on experience came through a partnership between Dr. Pedro Cabrera, MJE program coordinator of journalism at San Antonio College, and Armando Camina, CEO of the nonprofit Hope Faith and Dreams Foundation.

Together, they provided students with real broadcast-journalism experience, teaching leadership, community engagement and media success skills.

The mentorship program, in which KSAT is a partner, reflects the shared goal of San Antonio College and the Hope Faith and Dreams Foundation to promote cooperation, teaching and mentorship for aspiring journalists.

The program selects eight dedicated students to work in two teams. Over three intensive workshops, students produce a two-minute news story from start to finish, balancing the demanding project alongside their regular schoolwork.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos