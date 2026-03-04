1 person hospitalized after dog bite on West Side, SAFD says

One person was hospitalized after being bitten by a dog on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized after being bitten by a dog on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The dog bite happened around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3500 block of Morales Street.

SAFD said the victim was bitten on the leg.

Additional information was not immediately available.

