1 person hospitalized after dog bite on West Side, SAFD says
The victim was bitten on the leg near the 3500 block of Morales Street
SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized after being bitten by a dog on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The dog bite happened around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3500 block of Morales Street.
SAFD said the victim was bitten on the leg.
Additional information was not immediately available.
