73º
Local News

1 person hospitalized after dog bite on West Side, SAFD says

The victim was bitten on the leg near the 3500 block of Morales Street

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

One person was hospitalized after being bitten by a dog on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized after being bitten by a dog on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The dog bite happened around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3500 block of Morales Street.

SAFD said the victim was bitten on the leg.

Additional information was not immediately available.

