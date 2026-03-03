BCSO: Male dies after retaining wall collapses, buries him in ‘large amount of dirt’ in south Bexar County Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 21400 block of Applewhite Road Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 21400 block of Applewhite Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A male died after a retaining wall collapsed and buried him under dirt in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 21400 block of Applewhite Road.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said workers were building a retaining wall when it collapsed, burying the male under “a large amount of dirt.”
Workers attempted to rescue the male but were unable to, the sheriff’s office said. The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:33 p.m.
BCSO said the male’s age will not be released until next of kin has been notified.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Azian Bermea headshot
Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.
New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors ▶ 1:29 New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity ▶ 0:51 Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory ▶ 0:25 San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! ▶ 0:55 FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel ▶ 0:51 War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel Here's your best chance to see the total lunar eclipse on Tuesday ▶ 0:25 Here's your best chance to see the total lunar eclipse on Tuesday Get ready for election day in Bexar County- What are the big races happening? ▶ 0:50 Get ready for election day in Bexar County- What are the big races happening? Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody ▶ 0:32 Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody Iranian ballistic missile attacks strike heart of Tel Aviv ▶ 1:37 Iranian ballistic missile attacks strike heart of Tel Aviv Highlights from President Trump's speech at the Port of Corpus Christi ▶ 2:24 Highlights from President Trump's speech at the Port of Corpus Christi San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first ▶ 1:08 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first President Trump orders 'Hamburgers for all' at a Texas Whataburger ▶ 2:31 President Trump orders 'Hamburgers for all' at a Texas Whataburger San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head ▶ 0:56 San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head Dennis Quaid greets the crowd at President Trump's rally ▶ 1:02 Dennis Quaid greets the crowd at President Trump's rally Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side ▶ 1:32 Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement ▶ 1:04 Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio ▶ 1:30 Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio Avery Everett is in Corpus Christi ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected visit on Friday ▶ 0:13 Avery Everett is in Corpus Christi ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected visit on Friday Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S ▶ 1:32 Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S The high for Feb. 26, 2026, was 93 degrees making Thursday the hottest February day since 1996! ▶ 1:01 The high for Feb. 26, 2026, was 93 degrees making Thursday the hottest February day since 1996! State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins plans to attend Feb 26 Judson ISD school board meeting ▶ 1:32 State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins plans to attend Feb 26 Judson ISD school board meeting Neighbor, police still haunted by unsolved murder of woman on East Side ▶ 0:51 Neighbor, police still haunted by unsolved murder of woman on East Side What you need to know before riding on a Waymo in San Antonio ▶ 1:46 What you need to know before riding on a Waymo in San Antonio New West Side thrift store supports at-risk shelter animals ▶ 1:07 New West Side thrift store supports at-risk shelter animals Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide says focus is on the facts ▶ 0:39 Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide says focus is on the facts Previous photo Next photo