BCSO: Male dies after retaining wall collapses, buries him in ‘large amount of dirt’ in south Bexar County

Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 21400 block of Applewhite Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 21400 block of Applewhite Road.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A male died after a retaining wall collapsed and buried him under dirt in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 21400 block of Applewhite Road.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said workers were building a retaining wall when it collapsed, burying the male under “a large amount of dirt.”

Workers attempted to rescue the male but were unable to, the sheriff’s office said. The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:33 p.m.

BCSO said the male’s age will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

