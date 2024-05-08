San Antonio police search for ‘habitual offender’ accused of inappropriately grabbing women

San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in locating Israel Lopez, a man who is wanted on two counts of assault bodily injury and one count of indecent assault. Images from San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately grabbing women before running away.

Police said Israel Lopez is wanted on two counts of assault bodily injury and one count of indecent assault.

In April 2023, Lopez was in a grocery store when he followed a woman through the aisles and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

He waited for the woman to react and then ran out of the store, according to SAPD.

“Lopez has been identified to be involved in several similar reports and is considered a habitual offender,” police said.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

