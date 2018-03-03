News

San Antonio police make second arrest in deadly NW Side hotel shooting

Woman also shot, injured

Headline Goes Here

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made a second arrest in connection with a shooting inside a hotel room that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Blandine Idumbo, 17, is charged with capital murder. She was taken into custody Friday night. 

The other man charged in the case, 20-year-old Taariq Mike, was also arrested Friday.

READ MORE: Police arrest 20-year-old man in hotel killing on city's NW side

Investigators said the two suspects were involved in a double shooting at a Best Western Plus hotel on Manitou Drive on Feb. 21.

Robert Patterson, 25, was found shot to death. A woman who was also shot survived.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting inside hotel room on NW Side

Idumbo and Mike are also accused of stealing both victims’ cars after the shooting.

Only one vehicle has been recovered.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.