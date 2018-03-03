San Antonio police make second arrest in deadly NW Side hotel shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made a second arrest in connection with a shooting inside a hotel room that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Blandine Idumbo, 17, is charged with capital murder. She was taken into custody Friday night.

The other man charged in the case, 20-year-old Taariq Mike, was also arrested Friday.

READ MORE: Police arrest 20-year-old man in hotel killing on city's NW side

Investigators said the two suspects were involved in a double shooting at a Best Western Plus hotel on Manitou Drive on Feb. 21.

Robert Patterson, 25, was found shot to death. A woman who was also shot survived.

Idumbo and Mike are also accused of stealing both victims’ cars after the shooting.

Only one vehicle has been recovered.

ARRESTED: 20-year-old Taariq Mike was arrested today for the Feb. 21st capital murder of Robert Patterson. US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Mike w/o incident on city's north side. pic.twitter.com/pvCW1vZmZF — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.