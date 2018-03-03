San Antonio police make second arrest in deadly NW Side hotel shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made a second arrest in connection with a shooting inside a hotel room that left one man dead and a woman injured.
Blandine Idumbo, 17, is charged with capital murder. She was taken into custody Friday night.
The other man charged in the case, 20-year-old Taariq Mike, was also arrested Friday.
Investigators said the two suspects were involved in a double shooting at a Best Western Plus hotel on Manitou Drive on Feb. 21.
Robert Patterson, 25, was found shot to death. A woman who was also shot survived.
Idumbo and Mike are also accused of stealing both victims’ cars after the shooting.
Only one vehicle has been recovered.
ARRESTED: 20-year-old Taariq Mike was arrested today for the Feb. 21st capital murder of Robert Patterson. US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Mike w/o incident on city's north side. pic.twitter.com/pvCW1vZmZF — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 3, 2018
