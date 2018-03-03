Police arrest 20-year-old man in hotel killing on city's NW side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting inside a hotel room that left a man dead and a woman wounded.

SAPD detectives, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, were able to track down the gunman, identified as Taariq Mike, and arrest him without incident on the city’s Northwest Side on Friday.

ARRESTED: 20-year-old Taariq Mike was arrested today for the Feb. 21st capital murder of Robert Patterson. US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Mike w/o incident on city's north side. pic.twitter.com/pvCW1vZmZF — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 3, 2018

On Feb. 21, SAPD officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Manitou Drive just after 1 a.m. where they found two gunshot victims at the Best Western Plus hotel.

Upon arrival, SAPD officers found 25-year-old Robert Patterson shot to death inside a hotel room and a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck running down the hall.

The unidentified woman was taken to University Hospital shortly after and survived her injuries.

On the night of the shooting, the woman told officers that a man and a woman stole her gray Dodge Charger with racing stripes and that a Kia Soul followed the vehicle out of the hotel’s parking lot.

An SAPD official said the Kia Soul was recovered but the Dodge Charger has not been found.

SAPD said the investigation is ongoing as officials believe more arrests are still to come.

Mike is being charged with capital murder for Patterson’s death.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.