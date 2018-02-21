1 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Best Western Plus on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting at a Northwest Side hotel overnight.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at a Best Western Plus located in the 4800 block of Manitou Drive, located not far from Callaghan Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the shooting happened inside a hotel room. Officials said a man in his 20s was shot and killed. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A woman also in her 20s was taken to University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound to the neck. Neither she nor the deceased man have been identified.

Police said there were two suspects, a man who fled in a silver Dodge Charger and a woman, who fled the scene in a Kia Soul. So far there have been no arrests in the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

