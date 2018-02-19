5 victims shot outside Texas Roadhouse were members of same family, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - Five people who were shot while waiting to dine at a Northwest Side restaurant Sunday night were members of the same family, police said.

In a briefing with local news media, Chief William McManus initially reported that there were four victims who were shot outside Texas Roadhouse and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

A later report stated that a fifth victim arrived at the hospital on his own.

The shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., was first described as an active shooter situation, but officers who arrived at the scene soon realized that wasn't the case.

"There were a number of people that were standing out there," McManus said. "All the people who were hit were from the same family."

McManus confirmed that one of the victims was a child who suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his leg. A report described him as a 5-year-old boy.

The other people who were shot include two women, 39 and 50 years old, and two men in their 20s.

According to McManus, it appears they were targeted intentionally.

"We do not believe that the shooting was random. It was not a random shooting," he said. "There are details I'm not going to give out because it's part of the investigation, but we do not believe it was random."

Early on, an officer at the scene described the shooting as "family violence."

During the later briefing, though, McManus gave no indication that the shooter was related to the victims.

A public information officer also refuted the report Monday morning.

Investigators plan to review video from the restaurant's surveillance cameras to learn more about the gunman, who remains at large, McManus said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.