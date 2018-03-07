Man dies after being shot during meet-up sale of car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man shot while attempting to sell his vehicle in meet-up on Tuesday afternoon has died at an area hospital, San Antonio police said.

SAPD said the shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Sherry Drive on the city's Southwest Side.

According to police, the suspect had contacted the victim because he was looking into buying the vehicle.

San Antonio Police Department spokesman Carlos Ortiz said they believe an argument ensued during the meeting and then shots rang out.

The victim was struck while reversing his vehicle, police said.

Ortiz said investigators found at least three bullet holes on the vehicle. A woman and a child were also in the car at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Ortiz said the man in his late 20s was taken to University Hospital where he later died. His name has yet to be released.

The suspect fled the scene in a cream-colored, two-door Cadillac and was last seen driving southbound on Sherry Drive, police said.

