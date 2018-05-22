Police: 2 sought after man shot in neck during apparent drug deal on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are on the lookout for two men who were involved in a shooting on the city's Northeast Side.

The call for the shooting came out around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Sierra Madre.

Police said two men arrived at the location for a drug deal, but were robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects opened fire on the men and shot one in the neck. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The other person in the car managed to get away, police said.

The suspects fled in the victims vehicle and remained at-large as of 11:40 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.