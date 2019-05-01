2 boys injured in fire involving gasoline, go-kart on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two boys were hospitalized after suffering burns in a fire Wednesday afternoon on the city's Southwest Side.

Oscar Gonzalez, a San Antonio Fire Department battalion chief, said an 11-year-old boy suffered "extensive burns" and was having breathing issues. A 15-year-old boy suffered burns to the lower half of his body. Both teens were taken to University Hospital.

Gonzalez said the boys were apparently pouring gasoline into a go-kart when fire broke out in the garage of a home in the 5500 block of War Cloud Drive.

The fire was contained to the garage, Gonzalez said.

The boys were home alone when the fire broke out, Gonzalez said.

